Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,600 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Luminex worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.