Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.