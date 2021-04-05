Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of CorVel worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Insiders sold a total of 103,034 shares of company stock worth $10,846,128 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRVL opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

