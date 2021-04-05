Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Arcus Biosciences worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

RCUS opened at $28.83 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

