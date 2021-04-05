Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of MYR Group worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

