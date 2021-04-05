Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $67,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

