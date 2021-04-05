Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) SVP Mardilyn Saathoff Sells 1,531 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NWN traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

