NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of NorthWestern worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NWE opened at $64.80 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

