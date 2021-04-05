Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading Up 9.3%

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Novus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVSU)

There is no company description available for AppHarvest Inc

