NOW Token Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NOW Token token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $3,925.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

NOW Token Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 tokens. The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

