NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Tops $213,733.99

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $213,733.99 and $101.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

