Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Trading 0% Higher

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

