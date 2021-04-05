Nucleus Vision Trading Up 79.3% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

