NuLegacy Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 65,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 469,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NULGF)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

