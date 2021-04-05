NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173.07 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $146.59 million and $173.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00074416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029197 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

