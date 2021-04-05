Numeraire Price Reaches $68.35 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $68.35 or 0.00116210 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $335.01 million and $105.69 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00674872 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,508 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

