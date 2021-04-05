Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $372,747 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

