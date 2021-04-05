Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.38. 5,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $372,747 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,600,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

