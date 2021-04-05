NuShares Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $66.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 232.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,010,790 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,728,672 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

