NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Up to $64.68

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.68, but opened at $67.99. NuVasive shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

