NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Up to $64.68

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.68, but opened at $67.99. NuVasive shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 627 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
