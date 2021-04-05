Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 20,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 774,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

