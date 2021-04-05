Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 113,128 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Innospec worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upped their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

