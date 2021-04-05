Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 191,331 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

NCLH stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

