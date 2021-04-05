Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,648 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of National Instruments worth $30,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

