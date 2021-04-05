Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Celsius worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.56 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.