Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,562 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Boise Cascade worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,981.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

