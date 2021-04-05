Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 44,244 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Atmos Energy worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $98.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

