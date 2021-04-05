Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of EnerSys worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $3,913,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

