Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Steven Madden worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $3,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.