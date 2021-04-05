Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

