Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

