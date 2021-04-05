Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.48 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

