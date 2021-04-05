Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.09 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Sleep Number worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR opened at $142.00 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

