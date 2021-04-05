Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.29 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Iridium Communications worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

