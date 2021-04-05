Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.52 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of NorthWestern worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 172,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.80 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.