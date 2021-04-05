Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.76 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Meritage Homes worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

