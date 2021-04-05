Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.85 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Calix worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

