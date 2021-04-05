Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.90 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,814 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,259,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of American Airlines Group worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

