Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of American Financial Group worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

