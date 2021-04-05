Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,709 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of International Game Technology worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

IGT opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

