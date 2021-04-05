Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Materion worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.