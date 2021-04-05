Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.