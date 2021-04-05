Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,310 shares of company stock worth $22,272,024. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

