Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $28.25 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,998,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UBS Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 584.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

