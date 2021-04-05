Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

