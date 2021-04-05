Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wix.com worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Wix.com stock opened at $293.30 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

