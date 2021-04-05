Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 115.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 269,929 shares worth $16,863,713. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.