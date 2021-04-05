Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,252,109 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of TEGNA worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after buying an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

