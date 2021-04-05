Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 145,060 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

