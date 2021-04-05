Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,866 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,866 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Arrow Electronics worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $112.14 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $112.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

